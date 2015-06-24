CLOSE
Should Women Pay On The First Date? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

We have some good news for all the cheap fellas out there. 91 percent of women are willing to pay on the first date! Whoa. Listen to the audio player to hear us discuss whether that’s a good look or not!

