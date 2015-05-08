Rickey Smiley, Gary With Da Tea & Porsha Williams’ Reaction To A Snake Is Priceless! [VIDEO]

This might very well be the funniest thing you’ll see in your life! What happens when a snake comes into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio? Rickey Smiley flying across the table, Porsha Williams falling to the floor, and Gary With Da Tea screaming, “B*itch you left me!” Watch the video to see Rickey, Gary With Da Tea, and Porsha freak out in one of the funniest editions of Dish Nation!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Catch more of Dish Nation right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Porsha Williams Audition For “Dancing With The Stars”! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares Hilarious Story About Getting Suspended! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shows Off Crazy Hot Dance Moves! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!