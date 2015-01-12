Gary With Da Tea Vs. Claudia Jordan: Whose Feet Are Worse Looking? [POLL]

Claudia Jordan (right) bravely showed off her struggle feet on national television during last night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” But does her co-worker Gary With Da Tea (left) have worse looking feet?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea & Claudia Jordan Show Their Gay Pride! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Claudia Jordan Shines On Watch What Happens Live! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Claudia Jordan & Gary With Da Tea Work The “Beyond The Lights” Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

Look, laugh, and vote in our poll below!