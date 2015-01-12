CLOSE
Gary With Da Tea Vs. Claudia Jordan: Whose Feet Are Worse Looking? [POLL]

Claudia Jordan (right) bravely showed off her struggle feet on national television during last night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” But does her co-worker Gary With Da Tea (left) have worse looking feet?

Look, laugh, and vote in our poll below!

