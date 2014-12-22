Rick Ross Discusses Dropping Two Albums In One Year [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Originally published on November 24th, 2014

Two albums in one year? Yeah, that’s nothing for Rick Ross who just dropped his album “Hood Billionaire.” He chops it up with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about dropping his latest album so close to “Mastermind,” which people are still rocking out to.

In addition to his music, he discusses his drastic weight loss. Rick Ross shares how he lost pounds without sacrificing his lifestyle too much, and those pears everyone keeps clowning him about in this exclusive interview!

