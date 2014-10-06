Alicia Keys Explains How She’s Channelling Her Energy Toward Social Justice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

From protest to bring abducted girls from Nigeria home to seeking justice for the murder of Michael Brown, we’ve struggled with finding a solution. But Alicia Keys is starting with a new movement.

She talks to us about the We Are Here movement that inspires young people to stand up, and have a voice in their communities. Watch the video below to see Alicia discuss what it will take to finally live in a world of peace.

