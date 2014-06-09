Yaya DaCosta Cast As Whitney Houston In Upcoming Lifetime Biopic

Meagan Good expressed interest in playing Whitney Houston in her upcoming biopic, however producers chose Yaya DaCosta for the job.

Follow @RickeySmiley

According to sources, the model-turned-actress has been cast to play the legendary singer in her forthcoming Lifetime movie directed by Angela Bassett. As we reported earlier, Whitney Houston will chronicle “the headline-making relationship between the iconic singer, actress, producer, and model, and singer-songwriter Bobby Brown — from the time they first met at the very height of their celebrity, to their courtship and tumultuous marriage.”

Yaya, who is best known as the runner-up on Cycle 3 of “America’s Next Top Model,” has demonstrated her acting skills on shows like “All My Children,” “Ugly Betty” and “House.” Her major film debut came last year in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, playing civil rights activist Carol Hammie.

The made-for-TV film is slated for a 2015 release date.

RELATED: Whitney Houston Gets A Lifetime Movie & Angela Bassett Is Directing It!

RELATED: Halle Berry, Rashida Jones & Yaya DaCosta Snubbed By SAG Awards

RELATED: Nick Gordon Brags About Doing Drugs With Whitney Houston [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!