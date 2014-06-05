CLOSE
Audio
Home

Who Did Trey Songz Fall In Love With? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

trey-songz-getty

We don’t hear much about Trey Songz love life, but according to Gary With Da Tea he’s starting to open up. He doesn’t fall in love easy, but listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear which woman is the only one the R&B singer has ever loved!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Trey Songz Explains How He Likes Them “Foreign” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Trey Songz Takes High Road When Addressing August Alsina Beef [VIDEO]

RELATED: Trey Songz Takes Us On An Emotional Roller Coaster With “Smartphones” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

celebrity couples , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Lauren London , Love , Trey Songz , Trey Songz girlfriend , Trey Songz love , Treyz Songz Lauren London

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close