T.I. Reveals Which Kid Doesn’t Like Filming “Family Hustle” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Although “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” is a hit show, not all of the kids like the whole reality TV thing. Watch the Grand Hustle rapper, as he fills in on ”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” reveal which one of his kids doesn’t like filming at all! Plus, hear T.I. discuss the importance of balance on reality TV, and a forthcoming movie he’s working on with funny man, Kevin Hart.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get more interviews right here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Tiny Discusses What’s Different About The New Season Of “Family Hustle” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Top 5 Episodes You Will NOT See On “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: T.I. Checks Tiny For Showing Too Much On Instagram [PHOTOS]

RELATED: T.I. And Tiny Calling It Quits?

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!