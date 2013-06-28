3 Of The Best Breakup Movies Ever

Breakups suck! So does the few days you spend after one happens listening to the saddest songs imaginable. Giving yourself that extra push to keep crying will get you no where. Stop the masochism! Alright, turn off the iTunes cry mix, stop pouring over past texts and head over to Walmart.com and order up these 3 movies to help you reflect and laugh through the pain.

MUST READ: 5 Reasons OWN’s ‘Dark Girls’ Potent Message May Have Been Lost

The Break-up

Though packaged as a comedy, this 2006 film starring Hollywood heavy weights Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston is actually a very introspective look at the stages of grief we put ourselves through when trying to decide to save or relationship or let it die. Funny at times, but relatable and gut wrenching more than anything.

Movie Trailer: http://youtu.be/6lOjr-VTzrc

Closer

Based on the ’97 Patrick Marber play of the same name, this 2004 film directed by Mike Nichols and starring Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman highlights Jealousy, Lust, Obsession and Affection as it is weaved in the lives of 4 people who find themselves connected in the type of love game that can only end tragically. This movie is heavy one, but gives you a great ability to see past relationships in a new light.

Movie Trailer: http://youtu.be/aTnY2RXrs1Q

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The most light-hearted of the bunch, this movie will make you laugh, and in the moments you feel like crying you’ll be blindsided with some male full frontal nudity. Raunchy, Honest and hopeful, this 2008 romantic comedy with Jason Segal, Mila Kunis and Russell Brand is just the thing to snap you out of that heartache daze and get you back amongst the land of the living.

Movie Trailer: http://youtu.be/PyVEHIO6jZ0

RELATED STORIES:

3 Tips To Eat Carbs & Keep Your Waistline Tight

5 Celebrity Perfumes Perfect For Date Night

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Lifestyle Trends!

16 Of Reality TV's Most Beautiful Moments 16 photos Launch gallery 16 Of Reality TV's Most Beautiful Moments 1. Nene Leakes Source: 1 of 16 2. Kandi Burruss Source: 2 of 16 3. Porsha Stewart Source: 3 of 16 4. Sheree Whitfield Source: 4 of 16 5. Kim Kardashian Source: 5 of 16 6. Kenya Moore Source: 6 of 16 7. Cynthia Bailey Source: 7 of 16 8. Joseline Hernandez Source: 8 of 16 9. Tamar Braxton Source: 9 of 16 10. Emily Bustamante Source: 10 of 16 11. Chrissy Lampkin Source: 11 of 16 12. Adrienne Bailon Source: 12 of 16 13. Olivia Longott Source: 13 of 16 14. Jennifer Williams Source: 14 of 16 15. Evelyn Lozada Source: 15 of 16 16. Shaunie O'Neal Source: 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 16 Of Reality TV’s Most Beautiful Moments 16 Of Reality TV's Most Beautiful Moments Reality TV has been our obsession for more than a decade. The crazy part is, it's showing no signs of letting a real sitcom win our hearts back (except maybe for "Scandal"). With bigger budgets, and a long list of creative talent to make these starlets look their best, these divas are giving the original Black Hollywood crew some competition 0n the beauty front. Here's a salute to our favorite reality tv stars... and their makeup artists!

3 Of The Best Breakup Movies Ever was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related