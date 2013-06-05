CLOSE
Paris Jackson In Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Paris Jackson Suicide Attempt

There’s trouble in the Jackson household. The middle child of the late superstar Michael Jackson, Paris, was rushed to the hospital early this morning (June 5th) in what may have been a suicide attempt.

As the story is being reported, Paris Jackson was carried out of the Jackson family compound in Calabasas, California around two in the morning due to cuts on her wrists. Emergency medical teams brought Paris to the hospital close to the family’s home.

Although she was rushed to the hospital, Paris Jackson is said to be doing okay.

Some may believe Paris tried to end her life based on some cryptic tweets she sent out late Tuesday night. Check those out below and check back with us as we will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

