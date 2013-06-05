There’s trouble in the Jackson household. The middle child of the late superstar Michael Jackson, Paris, was rushed to the hospital early this morning (June 5th) in what may have been a suicide attempt.

As the story is being reported, Paris Jackson was carried out of the Jackson family compound in Calabasas, California around two in the morning due to cuts on her wrists. Emergency medical teams brought Paris to the hospital close to the family’s home.

Although she was rushed to the hospital, Paris Jackson is said to be doing okay.

Some may believe Paris tried to end her life based on some cryptic tweets she sent out late Tuesday night. Check those out below and check back with us as we will continue to update this story as more details are made available.

i wonder why tears are salty ?— Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 05, 2013

yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as though they’re here to stay— Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 05, 2013

Paris Jackson In Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt was originally published on theurbandaily.com

