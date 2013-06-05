Paris Jackson In Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt

There’s trouble in the Jackson household. The middle child of the late superstar Michael Jackson, Paris, was rushed to the hospital early this morning (June 5th) in what may have been a suicide attempt.
Click Here To Join Rickey’s Text Club
As the story is being reported, Paris Jackson was carried out of the Jackson family compound in Calabasas, California around two in the morning due to cuts on her wrists. Emergency medical teams brought Paris to the hospital close to the family’s home.
Although she was rushed to the hospital, Paris Jackson is said to be doing okay.
Some may believe Paris tried to end her life based on some cryptic tweets she sent out late Tuesday night. Check those out below and check back with us as we will continue to update this story as more details are made available.
i wonder why tears are salty ?—
Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 05, 2013
yesterday , all my troubles seemed so far away
now it looks as though they’re here to stay—
Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 05, 2013
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Want Paris Jackson As A Cheerleader
RELATED: Paris Jackson Does Not Want To Be Called Michael Jackson’s Daughter
RELATED: The Truth About Janet Jackson’s Alleged Slapping Of Paris Jackson
RELATED: Why There’s Friction Between Janet And Paris Jackson
Royal Families Of Hollywood
Royal Families Of Hollywood
1. Kardashian Sisters and Kris JennerSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestSource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Kardashian FamilySource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Kim Kardashian and Kylie JennerSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. The Jackson FamilySource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Joe Jackson and Jackson BoysSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. The Jackson FamilySource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. Paris JacksonSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. La Toya JacksonSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Janet JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 29
14. Katherine and Joe JacksonSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. The Jackson KidsSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Michael Jackson KidsSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. Jermaine JacksonSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. The Wayans FamilySource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Keenen Ivory WayansSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Damon WayansSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. Kim WayansSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Marlon WayansSource:Getty 22 of 29
23. Shawn and Marlon WayansSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. The Smith FamilySource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Will and Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Will SmithSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Willow SmithSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Jaden SmithSource:Getty 29 of 29
[ione_newsletter_signup]
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!
Paris Jackson In Hospital After Alleged Suicide Attempt was originally published on theurbandaily.com