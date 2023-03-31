Welcome / About

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Relaxation. Celebration. Inspiration.

There’s always a good reason to celebrate – or in this case, a great reason!

Prepare for a trip of a lifetime for Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout 2023. This year we are taking over the luxurious Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort from August 11-13, 2023. The Hilton Daytona offers sophisticated comfort and amenities that are full of adventure and delight. We are excited to announce our 3-day weekend getaway to celebrate the life of our friend, Rickey Smiley.