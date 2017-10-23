ATM Contest

How To Win Money From “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” ATM! [CONTEST]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Contest

Visit RickeySmileyMorningShow.com to get the daily ATM PIN code, then be caller #50 at 866-9RICKEY when “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” tells you to call in. If you are caller #50 and give the correct ATM PIN code, you’ll win up to $1000 and get qualified for a chance to win a trip for two to Toronto to see Lecrae! Watch the video above to see the PIN Code you need to win on:

October 24th, 2017

 

RULES

