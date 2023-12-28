Zion Williamson Gets Huge Off-Centered Chest Tattoo, Social Media Immediately Judges Him

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Zion Williamson is currently averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.4 this season, but that’s not why he’s stayed a hot topic lately.

Aside from sports pundits roasting him for his inability to lose weight –which is literally costing him money thanks to contract clauses– he’s had some battles off the court.

First it was adult film star Moriah Mills dragging him on X upon finding out he was expecting a child with another woman. Now, the New Orleans Pelicans star is being harshly judged for his new tattoo.

He hit up Onder Ink’s Andres Ortega a few weeks ago, who flew to New Orleans to give Williamson a tattoo on his chest of a cross with a menacing gorilla etched inside of it. Surprisingly, the tattoo only took one session.

“Unclear what the exact significance of the image is for Williamson — but Ortega tells TMZ Sports it all took about three hours during a session in New Orleans to complete,” writes TMZ.

The tattoo is off-centered, which seems to be what annoys social media users the most. The critiques even spilled over to the sports pundits, including Shannon Sharpe, who discussed it with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas on The Night Cap.

Sharpe comments about the cross being off to the left, but Arenas argues it may have been done intentionally.

“Maybe it’s supposed to be a little over the heart. Maybe that’s the way it was designed. I get the concept that you wanna put Harambe on your chest, but the belly is what stopped me and reminded me of what Stephen A. said, ‘He gets to the free throw line, and his belly gets to bouncing,’” Arenas jokes.

See how social media is reacting to Williamson’s latest ink below.

