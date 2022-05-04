Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

She get it from her mama!

Yung Miami honestly looks JUST like her mom. Miami posted to Instagram showing off she and her mom sitting courtside as the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat playoffs.

Yung Miami was rocking white and red in support of her favorite team, with a Prada top with matching heels, while Caresha’s mom. Keenya Young was laced in Chanel.

This was a beautiful mother-daughter moment to see, especially since Caresha’s mom was recently released from prison last year of March in 2021 after serving 5 years in prison.

As reported from the Jasmine Brand, Yung Miami’s mom, “was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Emily Robinson. Robinson was killed when Young was trying to flee the scene after an armed robbery”.

Fans and celebs complimented the City Girls rapper and her mother, one of them being Trina who said, “she get it from her momma!

Without futher ado, meet Yung Miami’s mom, Keenya Young!

