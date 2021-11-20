Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry is well known for her glamorous looks and Academy Award-winning acting for decades, and now she’s moved herself to the director’s chair for the first time with the film, Bruised. In a video promoting the soundtrack that was executive produced by Berry and rapper Young M.A, a seemingly flirty moment between the two has Twitter talking a bit.

In the segment that Berry posted to Twitter, Young M.A. posed the question of what would be Berry’s weirdest sexual turn-on. Berry fired back saying that she enjoys when she’s kissing someone and has her tongue suckled, prompting a devilish grin from the Brooklyn rapper.

While Berry chuckled, Young M.A.’s slyly grinned and said, “that’s not weird at all” before the spot cut to promo.

The film Bruised was released by Netflix on Nov. 17, and stars Berry in the role of a seasoned mixed martial arts fighter who walked away from the sport who agrees to an off-the-books fight but things are complicated when her young son returns to her life in the midst of training.

The all-women soundtrack features Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls, H.E.R., the aforementioned Young M.A, Baby Tate, Flo Milli, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Big Bottle Wyanna, Ambre, and DreamDoll.

The film stars Berry, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Shelia Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Valentina Shevchenko, and Lela Loren.

On Twitter, the reactions to the video spot with Halle Berry and Young M.A have been hilarious as expected and while it’s all speculative, one can help but notice the energy between the pair.

Check out the reactions below.

Young M.A Allegedly Appeared Ready To Risk It All For Halle Berry, Twitter Peeped The Energy was originally published on hiphopwired.com