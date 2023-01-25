You Do Know Her Name: Celebrating Alicia Keys 42nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Alicia Keys is one of the most talented and decorated women in R&B history. To celebrate her on her 42nd birthday, we put together a gallery of photos to highlight her beauty. Click inside to check it out!

Alicia Augello Cook was born in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. From a very early age, she loved music and singing. She found her love for the piano at six years old and started receiving classical piano training by age seven. Cook enrolled in the Professional Performing Arts School at the age of 12, where she took music, dance, and theater classes and majored in choir. She would go on to be signed by Columbia Records when she was 15. As time progressed, she continued to master her crafts, learning how to produce and engineer her own music. After disputes with Columbia and a brief stint with Arista Records, Cook ended up with J Records where she would release her critically acclaimed debut album Songs in A Minor in 2001.

With nine albums under her belt (with the most recent dropping in November of last year), she has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Some of her other accolades include being named by Billboard as the R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Decade (2000s), 15 Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards, and an award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Music Publishers Association. She is also lauded for her philanthropy, humanitarian work and activism. She has been awarded Ambassador of Conscience by Amnesty International and also serves as the Global Ambassador of the nonprofit HIV/AIDS-fighting organization Keep a Child Alive (which she co-founded). She has starred and made cameos in countless movies and commercials. If all this isn’t enough, she is still a devoted wife and mother.

She was definitely on to something when she said ‘This girl is on fire.’ We’ve been extremely blessed to be able to witness the greatness of Alicia Keys over the years. To celebrate her 42 years of life, enjoy a gallery of her most beautiful photos!

You Do Know Her Name: Celebrating Alicia Keys 42nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com