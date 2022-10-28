You Could Try Sears! Sneaker Companies That MIGHT Endorse Kanye And YEEZY Brand

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In case you’ve been living under a rock, or just been protecting your peace by staying out of this man’s business, once-beloved rap king Kanye West is currently going through one of the biggest examples of a celebrity being canceled outside of R. Kelly . Following widely publicized antisemitic comments in the press, and new reports that even suggest that Kanye idolizes Hitler, the Jesus Is King emcee has lost next to everything that once made him one of the handful of Black billionaires in America. He’s since lost that status, with his remaining $400 million net worth in serious jeopardy as well.

Sadly, it appears things are only getting worse for the formerly celebrated 24-time GRAMMY winner.

The biggest hit Ye is taking at the moment is from his split with adidas, which proved to be the blow that plummeted his net worth from billionaire status to less than half a billi overnight. News of him recently showing up unannounced to Sketchers HQ in hopes of finding a new distributor resulted in him being escorted out the building. To think that Sketchers, a brand that would’ve sold their soles and souls for the opportunity to work with Kanye even a few weeks ago, is now choosing to side with the company’s Jewish lineage rather than profit off the enemy is truly an eye-opener to how much damage Ye has done to his decorated legacy thus far.

It’s a shocking reality for us to witness from afar, but maybe all hope isn’t lost. Many sneaker labels out there might be able to utilize YEEZY, whether to resurrect a defunct brand looking for a comeback or revitalize one that we all know and love but might’ve criminally ignored over the past, well, decade.

Keep scrolling to take a look at a handful of sneaker brands that might take the risk and actually partner up with Kanye West and YEEZY. Hey, it’s worth a try…right?

