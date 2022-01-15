Ye FKA Kanye West & The Game Team Up For “Eazy” Track, Pete Davidson Catches Stray

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ye FKA Kanye West andteamed up for a new track, “Eazy,” which made its way to the streaming services on Friday (Jan. 14). The track, which samples a Hip-Hop classic, finds Ye and Game trading bars, with the Chicago superstar getting candid about his marital woes and letting off a shot in the direction of Pete Davidson.

Built atop the late Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It” sample and Beastie Boys’ “Paul Revere” drums, Game opens up the track before handing over the microphone duties to Ye. In his typically frank fashion, Yeezy doesn’t mention his estranged wife Kim Kardashian by name but it’s not hard to pinpoint the focus of the lyrics.

From “Eazy”:

How I ain’t bring nothin’ to the table when I’m the table?

I’ma turn up the music, wake up the neighbors

I’ma get that “Thug Life” tatted ‘cross the navel

This is how I am in real life, not just on cable

“Mr. Narcissist,” tell me ’bout my arrogance

No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists

God Ye, wanna let God in?

But tonight, I guess I’ll let my pride win

Cousin Dre sent me scriptures, helped me see life better

N*gga, we havin’ the best divorce ever

If we go to court, we’ll go to court together

Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together

I watched four kids for like five hours today

I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today

Later in the verse, Ye throws a shot towards Kardashian’s rumored partner Pete Davidson, rapping the lines, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Check out The Game’s new track “Eazy” featuring Kanye West and production from Hit-Boy below. Keep scrolling for Twitter reactions.

