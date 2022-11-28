Yamzgiving Recap: Check Out A Round Up Of Our Favorite #YamzChallenge Videos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

With each holiday, there comes a new challenge. This Thanksgiving Masego and Devin Morrison’s 2021 single, “Yamz” became a hit amongst the R&B enthusiasts. Singer Tank challenged a number of his friends to take on the Yamz challenge on social media after legendary singer Charlie Wilson released his own rendition. Check out the best of the Yamz challenge inside.

Tank shared a post singing and playing the piano, paying homage to Masego and Devin Morrison’s holiday inspired single. He tagged his talented R&B friends like Jamie Foxx, Stevie Mackey, Avery Wilson, Mario and Muni Long. Tank’s video singing “Yamz” included the caption, “@masego n @devinjmorrison yall done started something!!!! I’m calling out @iamjamiefoxx @steviemackey@averywilson @marioworldwide @munilong to do the #yamzchallenge Who you calling out?

R&B MONEY!!”

The movement really started when the OG Charlie Wilson shared his soulful rendition of the song. The video reached impressive numbers on the Internet, and Masego was obviously really excited to have the approval of the legendary singer. Masego shared a collection of videos where artists performed their own version, saying, “Happy yamzgiving. Tank says Issa challenge goin on now #YamzChallenge.”

The most surprising of the Yamz Challenge-goers would have to be rapper Fetty Wap. He uploaded a video singing his version. Fans hadn’t heard much from the New Jersey artist since his release from prison last year. Fetty dropped a celebratory single “First Day Out” and it appears he’s back singing an autotuned version of “Yamz” for his R&B loving fans.

Check out a round up of our favorite “Yamz” challenges below:

