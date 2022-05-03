A Run Down of Who Did & Didn’t Understand The Assignment At This Year’s Met Gala

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Met Gala made its triumphant return in 2021 and is back in 2022 to give fashionistas and people on social media something to talk and joke about, thanks in large part to some of the fits celebrities think they got off.

As with previous years of the $35,000 a ticket celebrity spin on Halloween, your favorite actors, musicians, athletes, models, and fashion designers tried their best to stick with the soiree’s theme. This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is a follow-up to 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion” theme, but this time focus was on America’s “Gilded Age.”

The dress code for Monday night’s (Apr.2) spectacle was “gilded glamour, white tie,” which honestly doesn’t sound too hard to stick with, but you know these celebs like to make things difficult when it comes to dressing for the Met Gala.

The theme, while sounding simple, was met with some criticism because it focuses on a time after the Civil War in United States history that wasn’t favorable for people who were not white. It was also quite fitting that Gala happened with the news of a draft leak confirming the US Supreme Court is voting to overturn Roe v Wade, which could lead to 26 states banning abortion.

But, of course, let’s focus on these celebs who showed up, and yes, they went out of their way to not follow the theme, giving Twitter users plenty to react about and birthing many memes that we can use until the next Met Gala.

Hip-Hop Wired decided to round up the celebs who understood the assignment despite not being on the theme and those who failed miserably.

You can peep the looks in the gallery below.

