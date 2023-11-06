Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year

When you pick a college to attend there are a lot of deciding factors.. living, financials, what town it is in, or even what sports they have.

But what about the mascot? Hmm..

There are some really good mascots out and about nowadays. You have the Oregon Duck, The TCU Horned Frog, and The Ohio State Buckeye. You can spot them a mile away and they more than fit in with the teams.

But then there are also some really bad mascots out there. You have Xavier’s blue blob, Purdue Pete, and the Syracuse orange “otto”. Sometimes you spot these mascots out on the field or the court and wondering how they are finding there way around.

Some schools don’t really have good team names and they have to take a shot in the dark for a mascot. For example, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a elephant as their mascot. The story behind that is In the 1920s, when Alabama went to its first Rose Bowl, the nickname for the team was the Thin Red Line. A Birmingham luggage company named Bambarger Trunk Co. used a red elephant for its symbol and passed out little red elephants to Alabama fans departing for Pasadena from Birmingham. Thats the logic behind the confusion.

We took a look at division I colleges and created a list that shows the ‘Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year’ below.

