Witch Doctor: Azealia Banks Takes Shots At Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye, Everybody

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Azealia Banks might not be releasing music at the clip she did at the top of her career, but she still gets the people talking. The Harlem rapper posted a series of social media posts taking aim at the likes of Beyoncé , and past target Kanye West

Azealia Banks took to Instagram Stories this week and fired off missives toward some of the biggest names in entertainment. Banks had plenty of pointed marital advice for Beyoncé, going so far as to say the singer is “sad” and to leave her husband, Jay-Z, for a “Jamaican man.”

“Hate comparing, but Bey really dropped the ball on the aspirational pieces,” Banks began. “She looks sooooo obviously sad with JAY-Z, and watching that every drain year after year just turns me off from how powerful she seemed to me as a kid.”

Banks also had some shots to throw in the direction of ‘Ye, centering her words on the producer’s treatment of Teyana Taylor’s career and stating that West is clamoring for white approval.

“Can you please stop riding white dick and use the same power u used to get that white girl Lana an H&M campaign on Teyana and make her a wealthy black woman?” Banks said. “Teyana was ur little boo for a second and she was 19. You made ALOT of promises to that girl but all you’ve done is [think] I care about ‘fade’ a beat u sent me in 2012 that I told u fierce was better than.”

She added, “If everyone can just *steal* ur sh*t Maybe it’s time to realize you don’t really HAVE anything. Addidas wasn’t going to make u billionaire and not keep rights to the name of the shoe. Just be realistic and stop trying to paint the white people you traded out plenty of black investors for — for your obsession with white approval.”

On Twitter, folks are kicking themselves for having to partially agree with Azealia Banks considering some of her controversial comments towards certain inviduals. We don’t expect that Banks’ latest social media rants will garner a response from her subjects, but the chatter on Twitter is high and hard to ignore. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Witch Doctor: Azealia Banks Takes Shots At Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye, Everybody appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Witch Doctor: Azealia Banks Takes Shots At Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye, Everybody was originally published on hiphopwired.com