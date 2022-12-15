Winter ‘What to Watch’ List: Binge These TV Series Over The Holidays

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Holiday break is underway and we have the perfect shows to binge. As everyone wraps up a busy and overwhelming year, it is a great time to catch up on all the shows your friends recommended that you just didn’t have time for throughout the year. Check out our ‘What to Watch’ holiday list inside.

Everyone loves a good TV series. With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to watch all the episodes at once. Some of our favorites released their latest season ahead of the holiday break. So, gather around the fireplace with your friends and family and stream these great TV series.

If you are looking for something dramatic and suspenseful, there are a few series on this list just for you. Amazon Prime’s “Riches” has fans shaking in their seats with one of the most intriguing dramas to debut this year. The new drama series follows one family business after the unexpected loss of their father leaves his eldest daughter as the new CEO of Flair & Glory.

Another series that will have you posted to the edge of your seat is FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” which follows a recent divorcee who’s ex-wife disappears, leaving him with two children and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Of course, we included Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” This series brings the necessary nostalgia to your winter time celebrations as this group of former college friends reunite to handle some unfinished business.

While some of our favorite comedies like “Abbott Elementary” are on a brief hiatus, we are excited to revel in the drama with these series and even learn more about our celebrity favorites like Harry and Meghan in their recently released Netflix docuseris “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

Check out our “What to Watch” holiday TV series list below:

Winter ‘What to Watch’ List: Binge These TV Series Over The Holidays was originally published on globalgrind.com