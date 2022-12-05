Fans Love Jenna Ortega But Joy Sunday Stole Our Hearts In Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Everyone’s ranting and raving about Netflix’s new series “Wednesday,” which follows Wednesday Addams on her journey to mastering her psychic abilities and a multitude of other new discoveries. Fans are realizing the cast is full of fresh faces like Joy Sunday, who portrays Wednesday’s Nevermore nemesis early on, Bianca Barclay. Check out a gallery of Joy Sunday’s most gorgeous photos inside.

The fan-favorite pilot series follows Wednesday, portrayed by Jenna Ortega, as she attends Nevermore Academy for the first time. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The early episodes in the season revealed that Wednesday would be faced with a classmate, who is just as smart, quick-witted and magnetic as her. The series introduces Bianca Barclay, who is a siren and Nevermore’s most popular student.

Bianca is played by Joy Sunday, who first made her TV debut as a top-of-show guest star on CBS’ “MacGyver” in 2016. She was awarded her SAG card when appearing in Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair” in 2020.

The Staten Island born Nigerian actress and filmmaker completed theatre training at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with an honors degree in Critical Studies. Alongside her major acting appearances, Joy has also made multiple TV and movie appearances, produced a number of short films, and ventured into audiobook narration.

In a recent interview with New York Live TV, Sunday shares more on her character in the Netflix series. When describing Bianca’s siren powers she says, “Bianca is the Queen Bee of Nevermore.” She goes on to say that, “She [Bianca] has the ability to magically persuade people with her words. She’s smart, quick-witted and magnetic.”

Sunday describes Bianca as “Wednesday’s equal” when explaining why the two had a bit of a feud in the beginning.

We are stanning Sunday’s stellar acting abilities, grace, poise and that gorgeous face!

Check out a gallery of our favorite Joy Sunday photos below:

