White Sox’s Tim Anderson Allegedy Knocked Up His Side Chick, Twitter Says He’s No Jackie Robinson

Tim Anderson Striking Out With His Wife?

Word on the e-streets is Tim Anderson, who at one time had all of the internet proclaiming the “Black Love” after he proudly shared a family photo of his lovely wife and children, is out here sliding into another woman’s bed. Per 106.1 KMEL, Anderson’s alleged side chick outed him on Instagram, and she is also pregnant.

Anderson’s alleged side chick, Dejah Lenae, shared a video featuring the MLB superstar in her Instagram Stories with the caption “baby father” next to a video of herself, showing off her baby bump with the number seven written on her chest.

The Instagram celebrity gossip site WAGSUnfiltered shared the videos pointing out that Lenae is best friends with Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. The site also claims that Anderson’s wife, Bria Love, was entirely taken by surprise and shared a post featuring Anderson and just celebrated the couple’s fifth marriage anniversary in November.

Yikes.

Twitter Has Thoughts

Anderson has been in the news lately after accusing New York Yankees player Josh Donaldson of making a racist comment towards him which almost led to a benches-clearing brawl between the two teams. At the time, Black Twitter was on his side. Now, not so much as it seems to be a part of the “ain’t sh*t” brigade.

“I remember that Tim Anderson photo with him and his family, that whole black family love thing. And nowwwww his side chick boasting. He was real comfortable in the video too so it’s giving arrangement,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tim Anderson, a married man, wife just posted them 18 hours ago. Only for the side chick to post him on her story with the caption “baby father *heart emoji*” and a video of her clearly pregnant. You cannot be serious…” another Twitter user added.

Anderson has yet to respond to the allegations. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Ron Vesely / Getty

