Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day
In motorsports, “the double” refers to the ambitious challenge of competing in both the prestigious Indianapolis 500 in Speedway, Indiana and the grueling Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on the same day.
This demanding feat requires exceptional skill, physical endurance, and mental fortitude due to the distinct characteristics of each race.
The Indianapolis 500 – often referred to as the “Indy 500,” is a 500-mile race held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The race consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile oval track, totaling 500 miles in distance. This iconic event is known for its rich history, speed, and prestige in the world of motorsports.RELATED | Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It
The Coca-Cola 600 – is a NASCAR Cup Series race held annually at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The race is known for its challenging length and endurance test. The Coca-Cola 600 consists of 400 laps around the 1.5-mile quad-oval track, totaling 600 miles. This makes it one of the longest and most demanding races on the NASCAR calendar, pushing drivers to their limits in terms of both physical and mental stamina.
The iconic nature of attempting “the double” lies in its rarity and the immense respect it commands within the racing community.
Only a select few drivers have successfully tackled both races on the same day, showcasing their extraordinary talent and determination.
One popular method is to use helicopters for quick transportation between the two race venues. This allows drivers to bypass traffic congestion on the roads and significantly reduce travel time.
Those who dare to take on “the double” are celebrated for their unwavering commitment, bravery, and sheer passion for the sport, making it a legendary and unforgettable endeavor in motorsport history.
Take a look below at the list of drivers that have attempted ‘the double’!
Some drivers have done it more than once!
1. Kyle Larson – 2025
To be determined.
2. Kyle Larson – 2024
In 2024, Kyle Larson attempted “the double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Rain delays disrupted the Indy 500, where he finished 18th, and further weather issues cut the Coca-Cola 600 short, preventing him from competing. Despite the setbacks, Larson’s effort showcased his determination to tackle one of motorsport’s most grueling challenges.
3. Kurt Busch – 2014
In 2014, Kurt Busch made an impressive attempt at “the double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. At Indy, he finished a commendable 6th in his first-ever 500, showcasing his adaptability and talent. Mechanical issues in the Coca-Cola 600 forced him to retire early, preventing him from completing all 1,100 miles. Despite the setback, his effort highlighted the exceptional skill and determination required to take on this demanding challenge in motorsport.
4. Robby Gordon – 2004
In 2004, Robby Gordon took on “the double” for the final time, attempting both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Rain delays hindered the Indy 500, forcing Gordon to leave mid-race to fulfill his Coca-Cola 600 commitment, where he finished a challenging 20th. This attempt emphasized the immense difficulties and sacrifices involved in tackling this grueling motorsport feat.
5. Robby Gordon – 2003
In 2003, Robby Gordon made another attempt at “the double,” competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Due to a rain delay at Indy, Gordon handed over driving duties to a substitute and shifted focus to the Coca-Cola 600, where he finished 17th. His effort demonstrated the dedication and adaptability required to tackle this demanding motorsport challenge.
6. Robby Gordon – 2002
In 2002, Robby Gordon once again took on “the double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Weather disrupted his Indianapolis 500 run, forcing him to postpone part of the race to the following day, where he ultimately finished 8th. Despite the logistical hurdles, he raced in the Coca-Cola 600 later that day, finishing 16th. Gordon’s persistence underscored the intense stamina and commitment required to undertake this grueling motorsport challenge.
7. Tony Stewart – 2001
In 2001, Tony Stewart made a remarkable attempt at “the double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. At Indy, Stewart delivered a strong performance, finishing 6th after enduring 500 miles. He then flew to Charlotte and completed the Coca-Cola 600 with an impressive 3rd-place finish, achieving the extraordinary feat of completing all 1,100 miles of racing in a single day. This performance cemented his reputation as one of motorsport’s most determined and versatile competitors.
8. Robby Gordon – 2000
In 2000, Robby Gordon made another attempt at “the double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Bad luck struck at Indy, where his car ran out of fuel close to the finish, resulting in a 6th-place finish. He then traveled to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 but was forced to retire early due to engine failure, finishing 35th. While the results weren’t ideal, his determination to tackle this demanding challenge highlighted his resilience and the extraordinary effort required to compete at the highest level in motorsport.
9. Tony Stewart – 1999
In 1999, Tony Stewart successfully attempted “the double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. At Indy, Stewart delivered an impressive performance, finishing 9th after 500 grueling miles. He then traveled to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, where he finished 4th, completing a total of 1,090 miles of racing in one day. His effort showcased incredible stamina and skill, solidifying his place as one of motorsport’s most versatile and determined competitors.
10. Robby Gordon – 1997
In 1997, Robby Gordon took on the challenging “double,” attempting to race in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The Indy 500 was cut short for Gordon due to rain delays that postponed the race, preventing him from completing both events as planned. Despite the setback, his effort spotlighted the extreme demands of competing at this level and reinforced the allure of the double as a test of endurance and versatility in motorsport.
11. John Andretti – 1994
In 1994, John Andretti attempted “the double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. At Indy, he finished a respectable 10th, showcasing his skill among elite competition. Afterward, he flew to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, where he placed 36th due to mechanical issues. Andretti’s groundbreaking effort drew significant attention to the physical and logistical demands of this feat, inspiring future drivers to take on the formidable challenge.
12. Donnie Allison – 1971
In 1971, Donnie Allison once again attempted “the double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the World 600 on the same day. Despite his Indy 500 ending early due to a mechanical failure after 103 laps, Allison didn’t relent. He traveled to Charlotte for the World 600, where another mechanical issue forced him out, resulting in a 30th-place finish. Though the results didn’t favor him, his determination to take on this physically and logistically demanding challenge underscored his competitive spirit and passion for racing.
13. Donnie Allison – 1970
In 1970, Donnie Allison made an ambitious attempt at “the double,” racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the World 600 on the same day. At Indy, Allison impressed with a strong performance, finishing fourth in his first-ever 500. He then flew to Charlotte for the World 600, where he placed 29th due to mechanical issues. His effort showcased remarkable endurance and adaptability, leaving an enduring impact as a pioneer in tackling this grueling motorsport challenge.
14. Jerry Grant – 1968
In 1968, Jerry Grant took on the ambitious challenge of “the double,” aiming to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the World 600 on the same day. Grant began his day at Indy, but mechanical issues cut his race short after 166 laps. Despite the setback, he traveled to Charlotte to race in the World 600, where he faced another tough outing, finishing 35th due to mechanical problems. Though his attempt was unsuccessful, it demonstrated extraordinary determination and highlighted the difficulty of competing in two grueling races across different disciplines in a single day.
15. Cale Yarborough – 1967
In 1967, Cale Yarborough boldly attempted “the double,” competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the World 600 on the same day. His day began at Indy, where he completed just 22 laps before engine failure forced him to retire. Undeterred, he flew to Charlotte to race in the World 600 later that evening. While he didn’t win either event, Yarborough’s effort showcased his adaptability and determination, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in motorsport history and inspiring future drivers to take on this grueling challenge.
