‘What To Watch’ TV This Week Featuring ‘Rap Sh!t,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ & More Great Programs

TV is back in full swing with a few of our favorite shows returning and some new programs you should have on your radar. To fans looking for something to binge this weekend, check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

Fall is flying by and winter is near. The historic double strike has finally come to a close, and it looks like writers and actors are in the clear to create our favorite TV programs again. We curated another great ‘What to Watch’ TV list for you to catch the round of shows you can’t miss this week.

One exciting show that is featured on our list this week is Max’s “Rap Sh!t,” which made its return this week. The series released two episodes for Season 2. The series boasts new guest appearances, introducing new characters and unleashing a whole lot of tour drama. Don’t miss the mess Mia and Shawna are getting into this season.

Another series we are enjoying right now is Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” The season 3 finale debuted this week, and it was a wild turn of events. We won’t spoil it, but it’s a must-see. The writing, acting and storyline are all fantastic.

Lastly, we must highlight Hulu’s new drama series “Black Cake.” The show follows Eleanor Bennett, who loses her battle with cancer. Eleanor leaves her children with a flash drive that holds untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America; the stories shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin. Episode four titled, “Mrs. Bennett,” debuted on Nov. 8 to the streaming platform. More twists and turns are revealed as Covey gets a chance to start a new life, but only if she makes a huge sacrifice.

We have a list of 10 series to binge this weekend. Don’t miss out and stay tuned for more programs to watch next week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

