There are a few boxes that one must check off to get over as a WWE superstar. The gimmick has to be a likable (or dislikable) character, charisma, and a believable finisher move.
One of the biggest boxes is the superstars’ entrance. A catchy sound, mixed with pyro and great ring presence can immediately make any superstar a fan favorite.
There have been some notable entrances that have made the crowd blow the roof off the building, and others received a barrage of boos.
As Wrestlemania XL heads to the city of Brotherly Love, we ponder what it would be like if these wrestlers had Philly focused entrance themes!
Our team at RNBPhilly has curated a list, matching the most famous Philadelphian anthems, with their respective WWE superstar!
See which WWE Superstar is matched with Philadelphia’s top anthems!
What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL? was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Cody Rhodes: Meek Mill- Dreams and NightmaresSource:Getty
2. Roman Reigns: Freeway- What We DoSource:Getty
3. Seth Rollins: Young Gunz- Can’t Stop Won’t StopSource:Getty
4. Rhea Ripley: Patti LaBelle- Lady MarmaladeSource:Getty
5. The Usos: Meek Mill- House PartySource:Getty
6. Kofi Kingston: The Fresh Prince- SummertimeSource:Getty
7. Logan Paul: Cassidy- I’ma HustlaSource:Getty
8. Jade Cargill: Eve- Let Me Blow Ya MindSource:Getty
9. Damien Priest: The Roots- Break you offSource:Getty
10. L.A. Knight (Left): Young Gunz- No Better LoveSource:Getty
11. John Cena: The Fresh Prince- Brand New FunkSource:Getty
12. Bianca Belair: Eve- Who’s That GirlSource:Getty
13. Randy Orton: Beanie Sigel- Feel It In the AirSource:Getty
14. The Rock: Freeway- Roc the MicSource:Getty
15. Rey Mysterio: Freeway- FlipsideSource:Getty
16. Becky Lynch: Jazmine Sullivan- Bust Your WindowsSource:Getty
17. Omos: Meek Mill- Ima BossSource:Getty
18. Gunther: Beanie Sigel- The TruthSource:Getty
19. Iyo Sky: Patti LaBelle- New AttitudeSource:Getty
20. CM Punk: Schooly D- P.S.K. “What Does It Mean”?Source:Getty
