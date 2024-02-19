Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Watch: Tyrese Haliburton Put On An Absolute Show During The NBA All-Star Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game came to Indianapolis and DID NOT disappoint.

It was the 73rd edition of the event. The last time the game was held in Indianapolis was 1985.

The East defeated the West 211-186.

Tyrese Haliburton who was known as the “Prom King” of NBA All-Star Weekend did what he did best and put on an absolute show.

Tyrese Haliburton’s stats on the night were:

32 PTS

21/29 ATT (72.3%)

7 REB

6 AST

EAST W

Indianapolis sure has a lot to look forward to!

Check out the best highlights from Tyrese Haliburton in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game below.

