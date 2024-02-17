Watch: Team Pacers Wins The Kia Skills Challenge

Team Pacers Wins The Kia Skills Challenge
State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday night kicked off in style from Lucas Oil Stadium for the first All-Star event to take place in a football stadium!
Events kicked off with the NBA Skills Challenge.
The teams consists of:
Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey
Team 1st Picks: Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama
Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner
The three teams competed in 3 different rounds, team relay (worth 100 points), Passing Challenge (worth 100 points), Shooting Challenge (worth 200 points), and Overtime if needed.
Check out how each round played out and Team Pacers hoisting the trophy of the Kia Skills Challenge!
1. Round 1 – Team Relay – (worth 100 points)
Team Pacers Wins!
2. Round 2 – Passing Challenge (worth 100 points)
Team Pacers Wins!
3. Round 3 – Shooting Challenge (worth 200 points)
Team All-Stars Wins!
4. Overtime – Timed Half Court Shot – (declares winner)
Tyrese Haliburton hit the half-court shot to seal the win for the Indiana Pacers!
5. Team Pacers Take Home The Trophy
Team Indiana Takes home the trophy!
