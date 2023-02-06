Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The stars were out in LA’s Crypto.com Arena for last night’sand they weren’t just there to sit back and enjoy the show.

Music’s biggest celebration included record-breaking moments and legendary performances. To end the festivities, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and DJ Khaled set the internet on fire with an emotionally charged, live rendition of God Did, the lead single off Khaled’s latest album with the same name.

Jay-Z, now tied with his wife Beyoncé as the most Grammy-nominated artist ever (88), is still tied with Kanye West as having the most Grammy wins for a rapper (24) after not adding to his total. God Did was nominated for three awards – Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance – but went 0-3. Kendrick Lamar’s Heartbreak 5 took home Best Rap Song Best Rap Performance, while Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That won Song of the Year.

While a bunch of folks online marveled at the length of Jay-Z’s verse, others simply gave him his flowers for being one of rap’s brightest starts for multiple decades in a row.

Check out the epic performance below and keep scrolling to see some of Twitter’s reactions to the legendary night!

