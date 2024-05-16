WATCH: Every NFL Teams Schedule Release Video

Wednesday marked the exciting release of NFL teams’ schedules, accompanied by a plethora of engaging and entertaining videos from their social media teams.

Among the standout performances:

Tennessee Titans – The Titans revamped their previous schedule release that was known for being very successful and they executed it really well.

– The Titans revamped their previous schedule release that was known for being very successful and they executed it really well. Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons wowed spectators by tapping into nostalgia with a nostalgic nod to the NFL Street theme.

– The Falcons wowed spectators by tapping into nostalgia with a nostalgic nod to the NFL Street theme. Los Angeles Chargers – the Chargers took a bold creative leap with a Sims-themed video, adding a touch of whimsy and imagination to the mix.

However, not every team hit the mark today.

Among the least favorite performances:

Seattle Seahawks – Let’s just say their mascots schedule release for the team was better

– Let’s just say their mascots schedule release for the team was better New York Giants – The Giants social media team tried to act as if doing a schedule release video wasn’t cool. But, all other 31 teams did one.

– The Giants social media team tried to act as if doing a schedule release video wasn’t cool. But, all other 31 teams did one. Indianapolis Colts – Personally, I don’t get the pronunciation video. But, the players in the classroom one was cool.

From revamps to nostalgic themes and imaginative concepts, each team brought something unique to the table, demonstrating the power of digital storytelling in captivating audiences and building excitement for the upcoming season.

See below to WATCH: Every NFL Teams Schedule Release Video!

