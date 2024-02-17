Watch: Bennidict Marthurin wins Second Rising Stars MVP

Bennidict Marthurin wins Second Rising Stars MVP
The NBA rising stars put on a show in Indianapolis on Friday night.
Bennidict Mathurin defended his home-court and brought home the MVP Award.
In game one Bennedict Mathurin put up 18 points and 2 rebounds being the standout player on Team Jalen by far.
In the championship game Bennedict Mathurin put up 4 points and 2 assists to help team Jalen win it all.
Check out plays and photos of Bennedict Mathurin in the Panini Rising Stars game below.
1. Bennedict Mathurin with a DIME
2. Bennedict Mathurin coast-to-coast
3. Bennedict Mathurin dunk
4. Bennedict Mathurin DunkSource:Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers attempts to dunk the ball during the first game of the Panini Rising Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
5. Bennedict Mathurin and Oscar TshiebweSource:Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Oscar Tshiebwe #44 of the Indiana Mad Ants and Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers speak after the Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
6. Bennedict mathurin telling Jaden Ivey he can’t guard him
7. Bennedict Mathurin and Jaden Ivey competing
8. Bennedict Mathurin rose to the occasion
9. haliburton hyping up Bennedict Mathurin after his MVP performance
10. Team Jalen celebrating Bennedict Mathurins performance
11. Back-to-back MVP
12. Panini Rising Stars MVP
13. Bennedict mathurin’s teammates support him after winning Rising Stars MVP
14. MVP
15. Mathurin speaks on support from teammates
