Listen Live
News

Video Of Man Evading ICE In Chicago & Escaping On Bike Goes Viral

Published on October 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Administration Highlights Immigration Arrests By ICE

ICE has been making its rounds around several large cities across the nation in an effort to enforce President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. However, ICE officials are probably walking around with egg on their faces after a viral video depicting a man evading capture on a bicycle has gone viral.

As seen on X, Christopher Sweat, the CEO and co-founder of GrayStak Media, shared the clip of the man evading ICE with the following caption:

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away.

The clip in question shows a man on the back of a bicycle riding up to a group of agents gathered on a street corner when one of them gives chase. The man sees the play and starts running while holding the bike up, then hops on the back, riding off and leaving the agents in the dust.

It isn’t known what alerted the agents to pursue the man, but it does illustrate how the immigration policies of the Trump administration are coming off as aggressive to outside observers.

According to discussions on the X platform, the agents made over 500 arrests in Chicago under a planned strategy known as Operation Midway Blitz.

No comments from ICE or any administration officials have gone public since the video went viral. We’ve got reactions from X below.

Photo: Getty

Video Of Man Evading ICE In Chicago & Escaping On Bike Goes Viral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Entertainment

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

32 Items
Style & Fashion

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

News

McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
65 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Style & Fashion

Cardi B, Tyla, Ayra Starr & Mariah The Scientist Served Looks At Global Citizen

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close