Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, And Other Celebs Serve Iconic Looks With Donatella Versace

It’s Oscars weekend, and some of our favorite Black Hollywood starlets are out and about. Gearing up for what is billed as “Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” celebrities have been spotted smiling at parties, toasting the weekend, and serving lewks.
On March 8, several celebrity favorites attended a fabulous pre-Oscar soiree with Donatella Versace and Net-A-Porter. The invite-only event celebrated icons or those the luxury brand “regards as groundbreakers in their fields” and, from pictures, is one of the most fabulous of the season. According to insiders, Donatella invited “attendees to a private residence in Bel Air” with far-reaching city views and “a sunken living room encased in marble.”
The Versace-Net-A-Porter collab broke the traditional pre-Oscar schedule. While hosted in cities from New York City to Shanghai, this past week’s soiree was the first time Versace’s iconic party hit the Academy Awards pre-event circuit.
Versace, Versace, Versace: Victoria Monét and Coco Jones slay in Bel-Air
Invitees to the newer party reflected Versace’s iconic and historic nature. Celebrities in attendance included Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victoria Monet, Tiffany Haddish, and Storm Reid.
Most attendees rocked Versace from head to toe. Three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monét stunned in an ice blue ruched vintage Versace dress. Named the Satin Blue Medusa 95, Victoria’s gown was soft, feminine, and glamorous. Kollin Carter worked magic with Versace to style the “On My Mama” singer’s look.
See Victoria’s Instagram recap from the iconic night.
The night’s main musical performer, Coco Jones, also turned heads in the legacy brand. While performing a three-song set, Coco wore a sequin black and silver mini dress. With large sequin squares, a square neckline, and a daring hemline, Coco’s ‘fit was flirty and fun.
We are still gagging over both looks.
2024 Gallery: Celebrity Looks From Donatella Versace’s Bel-Air Party
As Oscar weekend leads to tonight’s pinnacle event, there is nothing like seeing over-the-top fashion, dope celebrities, and custom looks. Keep scrolling for other Black Hollywood IT GIRL looks from the night.
Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, And Other Celebs Serve Iconic Looks With Donatella Versace was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
If there is one thing Teyana Taylor is going to do, it is to slay in black and white! We are gagging over her Karl Lagerfeld-esq fit with a Versace black tube dress, white blouse, and skinny tie. Teyana topped off her look with a statement long-line blazer, platform boots, and a stark white Versace purse.
2. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attended Donatella Versace’s cocktail lady looking like a “First Lady.” Her look is sophisticated, luxurious-looking, and fabulous. We swoon!
3. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones is giving the girls a fun and flirty look in Bel-Air. Her mini dress is perfect for a night out with the girls – or a private Versace invite.
4. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
Victoria Monét ate up the girlies at the Versace x Net-A-Porter party. Breaking away from black, her pastel blue color stood out and looked fabulous.
5. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid is wearing a black suit, but all we see are her fabulously fit abs and beautiful smile! The actress looks amazing in her three-piece suit, which includes a jacket, set of trousers, and sexy bralette.
6. Precious LeeSource:Getty
Supermodel Precious Lee is giving ‘curves for the girls’ at the Versace party. We love her leather corset knee-length dress and pumps. Precious’ wet hair look and serious cat eyeliner also make a statement.
7. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks is another celebrity who slayed in all-black. She paired a long black blazer with a button-down sweater dress. Her hair was sleek, allowing her melanin to shine.
8. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish looks stunning at the Versace x Net-A-Porter event. Her monochromatic black moment is everything, complete with a blazer-style dress and strappy shoes.
