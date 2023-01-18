Usain Bolt Scammed Out Of $10M In Retirement Funds, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Usain Bolt reportedly had a retirement fund that contained about $10 million, and now all but $2,000 is gone because of a scam.

According to the Jamaican Observer, Bolt isn’t the only one who suffered a huge financial loss, and the total amounts to more than $1.2 billion for around 30 people.

The money was in a Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) fund, and the company released a statement last week regarding the fund and the legal steps it plans to take to find the culprit.

SSL states it had “become aware of fraudulent activity by a former employee of the company” and that it “referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities to facilitate a thorough and complete examination of all aspects of the matter. To ensure this, we have taken steps to secure those assets and strengthened internal protocols to detect suspicious activity in the shortest time possible.”

The company also said it would “continue to liaise and cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout this investigation and ensure that the responsible party faces the full consequence of the law.”

While SSL only released a statement regarding the fraud recently, it has reportedly known of the discrepancy since August.

Bolt reportedly put just under $10 million in the account back in 2012 and left it untouched for a decade.

The Jamaican track star hasn’t released a statement on the loss yet, but he did post a cryptic black square on Instagram Monday with a caption that read, “In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY #CrypticWorld.”

