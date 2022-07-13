Adulting, the pandemic, politics, and today’s economy are just a few things that can contribute to your stress level.
Wallethub conducted a study in the U.S., based on work stress, financial stress, family stress, and stress related to health and safety to compile a list of cities based on their stress levels. According to their report, Wallethub “compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. Our data set ranges from average weekly work hours to the unemployment rate to divorce and suicide rates.”
So who made the list? Two cities in Ohio made the top 10 most stressful with one landing at #1. Want to skip out on the stress altogether? Consider relocating to Fremont California as they’ve earned the title of the least stressful city in the U.S.
See the top 10 most stressful cities on the list below
This City in Ohio Just Earned The #1 Stressed City in the US was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Cleveland OhioSource:Getty
Voinovich Bicentennial Park, along the shore of Cleveland Harbor, provides a stunning view of Cleveland Ohio’s beautful skyline. The colorful buildings of Cleveland stand benath a blue sky with whispy clouds. color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,ohio,outdoors,travel,city,cityscape,travel destinations,skyscraper,text,modern,architecture,sky,building exterior,famous place,downtown district,tourism,cleveland – ohio,waterfront,midwest usa,urban skyline,public park
2. Detroit, MichiganSource:Getty
The Detroit skyline as seen from across the Detroit River, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,outdoors,travel,copy space,city,cityscape,travel destinations,north america,skyscraper,water’s edge,modern,geographical border,border patrol,tall – high,michigan,dusk,architecture,building exterior,long exposure,illuminated,river,tower,city life,sunset,panoramic,downtown district,coastline,trading,waterfront,twilight,street light,moody sky,pier,automobile industry,midwest usa,windsor – ontario,riverbank,renaissance center,nafta,detroit river,urban skyline,office building exterior,great lakes,international border,detroit – michigan,observation point,usmca
3. Gulfport, MississippiSource:Getty
color image,photography,horizontal,usa,nature,outdoors,water,day,transportation,cloud – sky,travel,copy space,nautical vessel,north america,water’s edge,beach,sky,building exterior,sea,incidental people,guidance,tree,coastline,direction,waterfront,harbor,coastal feature,marina,lighthouse,gulfport
4. Baltimore, MarylandSource:Getty
Inner Harbor and Baltimore Skyline, Featuring World Trade Center Baltimore and National Aquarium – Baltimore, Maryland, USA. color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,distant,pride,awe,motion,outdoors,water,business,day,freedom,flying,nautical vessel,city,cityscape,travel destinations,skyscraper,unity,reflection,modern,architecture,sky,flag,independence,building exterior,american culture,sunset,american flag,patriotism,famous place,baltimore – maryland,wind,panoramic,downtown district,museum,waterfront,harbor,bay of water,inner harbor – baltimore,financial district,national flag,marina,chesapeake bay,world trade center baltimore,urban skyline,office building exterior,aquarium,scenics – nature,maryland – us state,national aquarium – baltimore
5. Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaSource:Getty
Sunset, Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, America color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,finance,vacations,outdoors,business,travel,city,cityscape,travel destinations,skyscraper,modern,international landmark,building exterior,national landmark,river,sunset,tranquil scene,philadelphia – pennsylvania,famous place,idyllic,tranquility,pennsylvania,downtown district,boardwalk,waterfront,schuylkill river,promenade,embankment,financial building,urban skyline,office building exterior,business finance and industry,finance and economy
6. Memphis, TennesseeSource:Getty
USA, Deep South, Tennessee, Memphis. (Photo by: Dukas/Christian Heeb/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,outdoors,city,human interest,tennessee,memphis – tennessee,waterfront,southern usa,urban skyline
7. New Orleans, LouisianaSource:Getty
The city skyline of New Orleans, Louisiana, and surrounding metropolitan area along the banks of the Mississippi River shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet during a helicopter photo flight. no people,photography,horizontal,usa,vacations,business,transportation,aerial view,travel,high angle view,city,cityscape,travel destinations,skyscraper,water’s edge,modern,built structure,architecture,close-up,building exterior,mode of transport,new orleans,gulf coast states,multi colored,river,city life,hotel,famous place,louisiana,downtown district,waterfront,above,wide angle,financial district,highway,interstate,mississippi river,riverbank,urban skyline,office building exterior,bridge – built structure,interstate 10,modern period
8. Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty
The downtown district and skyline of Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham is a banking center and iron and steel producer. color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,outdoors,business,travel,city,cityscape,travel destinations,north america,skyscraper,modern,built structure,dusk,architecture,sky,building exterior,gulf coast states,illuminated,tree,tower,city life,sunset,downtown district,district,southern usa,birmingham – alabama,south,urban skyline,office building exterior,business finance and industry,alabama – us state
9. St. Louis, MissouriSource:Getty
A view of St. Louis, Missouri from Eads Bridge as the sun sets. The Gateway Arch towers at the left edge of the image while the cityscape fills the space between the Arch and the bridge. The setting sun is peeking just over the top of one of the buildings, sending flares of sunlight toward the viewer. color image,no people,photography,horizontal,usa,outdoors,water,travel,lens flare,city,cityscape,travel destinations,skyscraper,sunlight,reflection,sun,dusk,architecture,building exterior,national park,river,city life,sunset,famous place,downtown district,waterfront,missouri,mississippi river,eads bridge,riverbank,urban skyline,office building exterior,public park,bridge – built structure,gateway arch – st. louis,arch – architectural feature,st. louis – missouri
10. Toledo, OhioSource:Getty
Toledo, Ohio photography,horizontal,usa,ohio,outdoors,problems,happiness,economy,city,cityscape,cheerful,building exterior,sunny,river,city life,downtown district,crisis,waterfront,toledo – ohio,urban skyline,finance and economy,lucas county