Tyler James Williams Was A Freestyle Champion Before “F.N.F.”

Actor Tyler James Williams takes his talents to “Sway’s Universe,” performing an impressive freestyle to Glorilla’s “F.N.F.” The viral video reminded fans of the many times the “Abbott Elementary” actor has stepped up to the mic. Check out our favorite Tyler James Williams freestyles inside.

Williams has been a hot topic since joining the cast of ABC’s hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary.” Fans have revisited his TV roles like Chris from Chris Rock’s popular sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” or Cyrus in Disney’s “Let It Shine.” Social media users admire his ability to entertain and memorable facial expressions often sharing his photos across social media platforms.

The most impressive little known fact about the entertainer is his pen. Williams is not only entertaining on the TV screen, but he has a hot 16 that could compete with some of your favorite rappers. His recent freestyle on “Sway’s Universe” proved that he has even more talents to offer his fans. The video has millions of impressions across platforms where fans share their latest discovery of Williams’ admirable rap skills.

Fans would be more stunned to realize that this is not Williams’ first rodeo on “Sway’s Universe.” During his “Everybody Hates Chris” era, the young entertainer first sat down on the trendy Sirius XM radio show in 2012. The teen star had hopes of continuing his career as a rapper. Williams also showcased his rap skills, alongside “Bel-Air” actress and singer Coco Jones, on the Disney movie “Let It Shine.”

The actor and self-proclaimed rapper definitely proved his was professional in the booth. Williams effortlessly slides on the beat, boasting his love life across each bar. On the “F.N.F.” freestyle, he suggests that a woman would hate to be without him. Williams appears more confident than ever behind the microphone. He’s not new to the rap game. In fact, he has a decade under his belt.

Check out some of our favorite Tyler James Williams freestyles below:

Tyler James Williams Was A Freestyle Champion Before “F.N.F.” was originally published on globalgrind.com