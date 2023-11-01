The South African viral beauty Tyla made her U.S. TV debut this week on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tyla always knew music was her future! The songstress has built up her name in the industry with songs like “Been Thinking”, “Girl Next Door” and “Getting Late.” Her newest single “Water” was released on July 28, 2023 but after she performed the song at the Giants Of Africa (GOA) Festival in Kigali, Rwanda the “Water Challenge” went crazy viral and has had the world in a choke hold!
The dance originated by South African Choreographer Litchi and many have mastered it while others have just done their own thing! Checkout a few of our favorites below…
Also See:
Mmm, Tyla! Pop Music With A Touch Of South African Spice [INTERVIEW]
African Countries U.S. Passport Holders Can Travel To Without A Visa
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Tyla Stuns In First U.S. TV Performance Of Viral Hit “Water” was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Ciara
2. Summer Walker
3. Dream Doll
4.Source:Shiggy
5. Shiggy
6.
7.
8. Reginae Carter
9.
10.
11. New York Liberty’s Mascot Ellie The Elephant
12. Official Music Video
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Former NBA Player Joe Smith Freaks Out After Finding Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
NBA Under Investigation For Allegedly Sabotaging Ice Cube’s Big3 League
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]