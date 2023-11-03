Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sultry songstressis making waves in the music industry. With her hit song “Water” living rent-free in our minds, social media feeds, and playlists, the artist is putting South African culture on the map in the most addictive way possible.

And now, she is up for ‘Best New Artist’ at this year’s BET Soul Train Awards. The 21-year-old joins an exciting crew of newcomers in the category, such as Coco Jones, Ambre, and Arya Starr.

BET officially announced all nominees earlier this week. Aiming to recognize “the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop,” potential awardees include some of our favorite hip-hop hotties, music mavens, and soulful singers.

In addition to Tyla, we’re also excited about Victoria Monet and Coco Jones with six nods each, Janelle Monae with four, Beyonce with two, and Ashanti with one. Other artists dominating this year’s Soul Train Awards are Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher, who each have nine nominations.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards will air on Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT. BET says the show will be at a new location, re-imaged as an unforgettable “Soulful Party.”

Will Tyla’s viral “Water” track help her make a splash at this year’s Soul Train Awards?

With more show details forthcoming, we are on the lookout for how Tyla may make a splash at the ceremony. Tyla’s “Water” has inspired thousands of dance, remix, and couples challenge videos, including one with Ciara

Further, the song has nearly 1 million fan clips and shares on TikTok. Tyla has also already made history as the first South African solo artist to hit the Billboard Hot100 List in 55 years.

In honor of the ‘Best New Artist’ nominee and viral sensation, scroll to see some of Tyla’s top looks.

Tyla Tops The List Of Nominees For ‘Best New Artist’ At This Year’s BET Soul Train Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com