Twitter Reacts To Man Who Claims He Found Shrimp Tails In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch As His Story Unfolds

Another day, another seemingly ridiculous Twitter moment has captivated the minds of millions. We just hope they don’t decide to make a movie out of this.

Move over Gorilla Glue Girl. We have a new saga that has been stealing our attention. If you have been under a rock, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been trending following one user’s harrowing story after simply trying to enjoy a bowl of cereal. Jensen Karp, who is at the center of this story, took to Twitter to reveal he discovered what seemed to be sugar-coated shrimp tails, some string or dental floss, and seemingly rat droppings in his box of cereal.

The tweet took off due to the fact he is verified.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Things got even more interesting after Karp reached out to the cereal’s official Twitter handle to share his stomach-turning discovery, only to be “gaslighted” by the company. They told Karp the shrimp tails were not shrimp tails but “accumulations of the cinnamon sugar” in the shape of shrimp tails.

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Karp was not feeling that answer and decided to take his findings to a lab to undergo genetic testing to see if, in fact, the tails belong to crustaceans.

We’re going to a lab pic.twitter.com/utlWpU1k4I — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

But that’s not even the craziest part of this story. After learning that Karp is married to Topanga (Danielle Fishel Karp), yes, Topanga of Boy Meets World fame, Twitter was blown away by the development.

He revealed in another tweet Fishel examined the other bag of cereal that was included in a family pack, and it appeared to be taped up and had dental floss in it.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

But, wait… there’s more. After further digging, Twitter was absolutely flummoxed to learn that Karp used to be a 12-year-old battle rapper who went by the rap moniker “Hot Karl.” To prove it, there is even a video of Karl “spitting bars.”

Another Twitter user hilariously pointed out that Karp, under Hot Karl, was featured on NBA Live 2003 soundtrack in a song called “Blao.”

According to Karp, Kanye West also got caught up in this because the divorced rapper and alleged billionaire worked on his unreleased early 2000s album and owed him $300.

We couldn’t make this up if we wanted to.

This is definitely a Twitter moment for the ages. You can peep more reactions to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp fiasco in the gallery below.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

