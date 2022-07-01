Twitter Disappointed After Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

One of the NBA‘s rising talents has been arrested on domestic violence charges, as details continue to be released. The felony case derived from allegedly hitting his wife Mychelle Johnson on Tuesday, June 28.

Law enforcement claims that a woman said she was in an argument with Bridges that eventually turned physical and she needed medical attention. Cops were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, he’d left the premises.

Johnson took to Instagram to share the story of the alleged abuse from Bridges, with whom she shares two kids.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson posted to Instagram alongside pictures of scratches on her face, a bloody ear, and bruises on her fingers and back. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

The power forward was arrested by LAPD after he turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He was then released on Thursday and seen practicing at a local gym after posting his $130,000 bail as he awaits his July 20 court date.

Bridges has played his entire four-year career with the Charlotte Hornets after being the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft from the Michigan State Spartans. This season, the 24-year-old emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the league as he played alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball while averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. Thanks to that breakout season, he was set to sign a lucrative deal in free agency, but this alleged act of violence is sure to hinder his future success.

The Hornets have since released a statement regarding Bridges’ predicament, reading, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

