Twitter Defends Will Smith Amid Concerns Over ‘Emancipation’ Release

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith is still having to discuss his all-too-human moment at this year’s Oscars ceremony, and he fully realizes the impact it will have on his career going forward. In a new interview, the star actor hopes that his actions won’t deter viewers from seeing his new film Emancipation, and some on Twitter are defending the former Fresh Prince after he’s shown heavy remorse for his actions.

Will Smith, 54, recently sat down with Fox 5 DC film journalist Kevin McCarthy via the Good Day DC morning program when he shared that he would understand if viewers would be hesitant to watch Emancipation given the actions that occurred earlier in the year.

“I completely understand if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith began. “My deepest concern is [for] my team. [Director] Antonie [Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career.”

Smith ended the statement with, “My deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team.”

As noted above, Smith has apologized to Chris Rock publically and behind the scenes. And while it does appear that the image of the still-popular actor took a hit, it was not to the degree some would imagine given the support he’s currently enjoying online.

Many on Twitter are saying that Smith has held himself accountable by apologizing at length and owning up to his massive mistake. Those same Twitter users are pointing out the outrage hypocrisy considering other entertainers are on the hook for actions that went far beyond what Smith did but haven’t faced the same level of scrutiny.

Keep scrolling to see Twitter standing up for Will Smith below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Twitter Defends Will Smith Amid Concerns Over ‘Emancipation’ Release appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Twitter Defends Will Smith Amid Concerns Over ‘Emancipation’ Release was originally published on hiphopwired.com