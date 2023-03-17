Twitter Confused At Anthony Hamilton Collaborating With DaBaby

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is persona non grata for a lot of folks these days by way of some of his public comments and previous actions, but he’s still going forward as an artist. The North Carolina rapper’s name trended on Twitter Friday (March 17) after dropping a new song and video for the track “BLANK” featuring Anthony Hamilton, which left many feeling confused at the pairing.

DaBaby kept busy in 2022 despite some believing that he fell from his higher heights after making controversial statements about the LGBTQ community and reports of violent activity that dogged him for the better part of the past two years. With “BLANK,” DaBaby returns with another of his over-the-top video treatments with Anthony Hamilton in tow for the ride.

The track is from DaBaby’s 2022 studio album, Baby On Baby 2, and produced by Charlie Heat and Rochon.

As it stands, the Twitter reactions to the new video and single from DaBaby featuring Anthony Hamilton are all over the place. We’ve got the best of them listed down below.

Check out “BLANK” for yourself below.

