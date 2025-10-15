Trump Threatens To Remove World Cup Games From Boston: “Your Mayor Is Not Good”

President Trump is once again butting his nose into the sports world.

His latest tirade is directed at Boston, as the city is set to host several World Cup matches next year, alongside Canada and Mexico, for a full-on North American takeover.

Some of the games would take place at Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots play, but Trump is threatening to nix it all over some politics, as it seems he doesn’t get along with the city’s mayor, Michelle Wu.

Of course, she’s a Democrat who Trump says is “intelligent,” but she’s also “radical left.”

“We could take them away,” Trump said of the World Cup games during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. “I love the people of Boston, and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”

He was light on details but said, “They’re taking over parts of Boston,” but added, “We could get them back in about 2 seconds.”

Wu kept it classy with her response, without even mentioning Trump, and directly expressed her excitement in bringing the storied competition to the city of Boston.

“Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions,” her statement read.

The 11 USA host cities were solidified in 2022 and include New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Los Angeles, for a total of 60 games beginning June 11, 2026.

Trump doesn’t have a say in who hosts the games, as that responsibility belongs to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, Infantino is a friend of his, so if need be, he thinks he could strong-arm him into relocating.

“The answer is yes, if somebody’s doing a bad job, and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,’ and he would do that. He wouldn’t love to do it, but he’d do it, very easily, he’d do it. And this is the right time to do it,” Trump added.

It’s still unclear who exactly is taking over the East Coast city, but the Associated Press reports that there was some pro-Palestinian uprising earlier this month in Boston Common that led to four police officers getting injured.

Needless to say, soccer fans aren’t too happy with Trump’s threat. See the reactions below.

