As we reported earlier, Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay by the NBA for 25 games.
Thompson, 32, was found to have ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, used by bodybuilders to increase muscle enhancement, in his system.
It didn’t take long for X users to start going in on Thompson’s cheating allegations, frequently comparing it to his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
One user on X even posted, “I’m gonna be honest and say I had no clue Tristan Thompson even still played basketball.”
Tristan Thompson helped Cleveland win its first championship in 2016. He resigned with the Cavs on September 12 of this season.
Check out some of the tweets (X posts?… who knows) below, and let us know if the treatment or if social media is taking it too far!
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
2. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
3. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
4. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
5. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
6. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
7. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
8. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
9. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
10. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
11. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
12. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
13. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
14. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
15. Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
-
R. Kelly claims he was unaware of $10.5 Million Lawsuit because he cant Read Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Knocking Out Her Teeth, Leading to Singer's Mother Filing a Restraining Order
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams's Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe