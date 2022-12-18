Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Maralee Nichols $9.5K In Monthly Child Support, Twitter Laughs In Nick Cannon

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Thompson’s been connected to several women since rising to stardom in the NBA after winning the 2016 Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, there’s Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, True, but now he’s got another offspring by the name of Theo.

The 1-year-old child’s mother is Maralee Nichols –who’ll maintain sole custody– and TMZ has just discovered through a paternity suit that he’ll be coughing up $9,500 a month in child support.

He’ll also cover Nichols’ lawyer fees, and in total, it doesn’t amount too much given that he’s taken in over $100 million since joining the league in 2011 with the Cavs after he was chosen with that year’s fourth overall pick. However, it’s important to remember that he’s currently a free agent, and his current income plays a huge factor in calculating child support payments.

Things got messy last December upon the child’s birth when a paternity test revealed that he was the father. Nichols alleges that Thompson offered her $75,000 in hush money and didn’t want to have a child with her.

He later went public by taking to Instagram, revealing he planned on stepping up.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said before adding addressing his on-again-off-again partner, Khloe Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Twitter got wind of Thompson’s child support payments and had the jokes ready. See how they’re reaction below.

