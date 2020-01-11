Trick Daddy Knocked For DUI & Cocaine Possession, Mugshot Exemplifies The Struggle

Trick Daddy has once again run afoul of the long arm of the law, this time getting knocked for a DUI and possession of some nose candy. The Miami rapper’s mugshot surfaced online with other reports and Twitter is roasting the struggle flick as expected.

TMZ reports that Trick Daddy, 45 (just 45?!?), was caught asleep behind the wheel of his car in the wee hours of Saturday morning (Jan. 11). In the arrest report, Trick, real name Maurice Samuel Young, told police that he just came home from a club and dropped a friend off.

Because of Trick Daddy’s dazed appearance and slurred speech, police conducted a series of field sobriety tests which concluded that he was allegedly under the influence of substances and arrested him on the spot. Trick was taken to a jail near the arrest area where he refused to take a breathalyzer test, allegedly.

A search of Trick’s car turned up a rolled-up dollar bill that appeared to be used for snorting cocaine, and he was then hit with the DUI and possession charge. Considering the charges, Trick got off light with the bond, which was set at $5,000 for the cocaine possession charge, and another $1,000 for the DUI charge.

The arrest adds to a similar April 2014 case when police visited the rapper’s home and found cocaine and a gun inside.

No public statements have been made by Trick Daddy or anyone from his legal team. However, Twitter has had plenty to say in absence of any official comments from either side and the slander is epic as expected, most especially regarding homie’s hairline situation.

