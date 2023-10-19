Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?

*Trigger warning: this post contains detailed accusations of alleged sexual assault.*

Right now, Trey Songz has more sexual allegations than hit records. TMZ exclusively reports two women are suing the allegedly dangerously horny crooner of sexual assault.

According to the victims, Mr Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, “forced himself” on the two alleged victims, who passed out after allegedly being drugged while attending his house party.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the women are accusing Trey of sexual assault and battery for an alleged 2015 incident at his Los Angeles-area estate.

In the docs, the women say they first met Trey in June 2015 when they went to his concert and got invited to an after-party he was hosting. They say subsequent interactions led them to be invited to his home in August for his birthday party.

The women claim they took an Uber to Trey’s home and were forced to give a password and turn over the phones to gain admittance. Inside, they say it was mostly women and only a handful of men, and the ladies were pressured to drink alcohol from unsealed bottles.

In the suit, the women say they suddenly felt overwhelmingly intoxicated, despite drinking what they felt was a modest amount … and believe they were drugged.

They claim they sat on a couch by the pool, and that’s when Trey swooped in and led them to an upstairs bedroom where they passed out with their clothes on.