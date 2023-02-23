Toxic Soul: 10 R&B Songs That Gave A Voice To The Cheaters

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

You might’ve heard the word “toxic” thrown around a lot in recent times, particularly when it comes to describing the love lives of many out there in relationships — we’re assuming our single folk have more pressing things to worry about! The situation, or situationship if you will, can become even more complicated when the love songs on the radio are lyrically and verbally encouraging infidelity up and down the Billboard charts.

R&B veteran Usher went a step further in a recent interview with GQ Hype to even claim that his Diamond-selling 2004 hit album, Confessions, helped birth the current era of “toxic R&B.” We’ll go out on a limb and assume he’s referring to the current kings and queens of the game that glorify acts like gaslighting when caught — DVSN crooned of it verbatim last year on their controversial single, “If I Get Caught” — or had EGOT-in-the-making H.E.R. singing about essentially helping a cheating lover get his “story straight” on her Back Of My Mind album cut, “Cheat Code.”

Not exactly an honorific music title to be proud of, eh Ursh?

“The conversation, the music, the entertainment, the dialogue, the energy around it….[Confessions] was the birth of toxic R&B.”

— Usher, GQ Hype [Feb. 2023]

In his defense, Usher did tell GQ that his era saw toxicity more or less as a form of brutal honesty, explaining to the outlet, “It’s how you choose to say it.” Using the album’s standout cheater anthem and title track, “Confessions, Pt. II,” the R&B hitmaker went on to add, “Toxic now is like: ‘I’m fucked up and I’m just sayin’ I’m fucked up,’ and that’s it, with no remorse.” We think he’s got a good take on the culture overall, but at the same time he also claiming to have “birthed” this same generation of unapologetically heartless new age soul stars. Did he actually start the era though, or has “toxic soul” been around ever since the first time rhythm met blues? We decided to explore that further, and found that R&B’s finest can oftentimes be the most foul as well.

Take a look at 10 R&B cheating anthems, from being a proud side dude or settling sister, to accepting the role as a third in a messy love triangle. Jam on, jezebels — just keep giving us something to sing to while sinning!

Toxic Soul: 10 R&B Songs That Gave A Voice To The Cheaters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com